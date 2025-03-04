Overcoming a heavyweight opponent on WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria still reigns supreme as the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. With two back-to-back title defenses in two weeks, the inaugural champ has thus started to spread her legacy in the WWE and possibly is on the rise for her next step to the world titles when the time is right.

On the March 3 episode of WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Ivy Nile to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in one of the three title matches scheduled for the show. The match was set up after Nile attacked the champion, last week. Nile also previously targeted the champion by eliminating her from the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, last month.

Walking 50 days into her history-making reign as the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Valkyria was eventually met with her toughest challenge in Nile on WWE Raw. Dealing with a hurt knee, Valkyria showed immense resiliency while coming out successful in the title defense.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Advices AJ Lee To “Get Her Man” CM Punk After March 3 Episode

WWE Raw: Lyra Valkyria dealt with a knee injury on the March 3 episode

The champion started the bout in a furious mood but Nile calmly took over targeting the knees. Valkyria showed signs of a knee injury throughout the rest of the match and she even failed to capitalize in several pin covers as a result of that hurt leg. She almost gave up after the American Made member applied the brutal ankle lock.

“She Made Total Divas As A Little Girl,” Nikki Bella Recalls WWE NXT Star’s Incredible Story

As the match progressed on WWE Raw, Valkyria somehow escaped the hold and then dodged a Helluva Kick attempt. Nile’s foot became stuck on the top turnbuckle in the process, allowing Valkyria to counter and set her up for a perfect Nightwing finisher for the pinfall win.

In one of the main events of the January 13 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the tournament final to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. It was last week that Valkyria defended the title for the very first time against Dakota, again in a rematch. Nile ambushed a celebrating Valkyria, setting up the second title defense that went down last night.