For a long time, fans have anticipated to witness Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 41 given this would be a fresh matchup at the biggest premium live event in the WWE calendar. WWE then confirmed he bout over Tiffany’s Women’s Championship during the February 14 episode of Smackdown with Flair capitalizing on her Royal Rumble match-win.

According to the reports of Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE had long-term plans set for this particular matchup at Wrestlemania 41 going back to a time when Charlotte Flair was yet to make her comeback from an injury hiatus. This eventually led to Flair’s Royal Rumble victory which wasn’t a popular choice by a long shot.

However, this was the easiest way on WWE’s part to make this match a reality at Wrestlemania 41 and the selection of Stratton by Flair as her opponent thus came on Smackdown. Reports affirm that the plan for Charlotte vs. Tiffany has reportedly been in place since December and the latter thus had to win the title in the early phase of 2025.

Top WWE Superstar Admittedly Has “Long-Term Future In The WWE” After Retirement

There’s been a slight change in the story-telling perspective of the WWE, however. Flair was initially reintroduced as a babyface on WWE programming but according to Dr. Chris Featherstone, WWE officials planned to make her a full-blown heel heading into the WrestleMania 41 since the audience turned on her upon Royal Rumble win.

The original plan was for Flair to remain a babyface throughout the Wrestlemania 41 season and she has hinted that she might delay announcing her opponent as much as she likes. She even chased Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a week before letting her choice know on the February 14 episode after the latter’s title defense against Nia Jax.

“Liv Morgan Continues To Impress Me,” Triple H After WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight/Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)