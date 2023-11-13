Ronda Rousey Has An Invitation From NJPW Following WWE Stint

Ronda Rousey is now considered a former professional wrestler given that she’s no more associated with the WWE. Admittedly, she’s focused on enlarging her family with Travis Browney which might drag her back to motherhood for the second time but for the time being, she is seemingly enjoying one-off appearances in a pro-wrestling circle.

Ronda Rousey left the WWE after Summerslam and openly admitted that she had no reason to stay in the company, afterward. Fans have wondered whether she’s legit retired from pro wrestling. That wasn’t the case as she returned to the ring during an indie event last month and was further scheduled to compete in a tag team match, thereafter for the same promotion.

The Cavinder Twins Reminds WWE Veteran Of The Bella Twins FOR THIS REASON

Now, Ronda Rousey has received an invitation to join NJPW following her WWE career. While speaking to Fightful, Rocky Romero was asked about whether the former WWE Superstar will have a pass on her way to NJPW. Romero made it clear that he would love to see the global star in Japan and that the door is always open for her,

“I’m all for [Rousey in New Japan Strong/Stardom]. I’ve never met Ronda. I’m on [Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal]. I definitely look forward to connecting with her. If there is ever a possibility that Ronda could show up on a New Japan show and maybe it Stardom, it could be awesome.”

Paris Hilton Inspired Current Top Champion Of 2023 WWE NXT Roster

Belief is Ronda Rousey will be universally liked in Japan

Romero further noted that Ronda Rousey will be an incredible star power in NJPW and the fans in the eastern region will absolutely love her. Her background and MMA style inside a wrestling ring is something that will fit perfectly in Japan.

As seen at Summerslam 2023, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler had a throwdown in the first-ever MMA rules match after the Slim Jim Battle Royal. Baszler was the one to instigate the feud with her former bestie by turning on her at Money in the Bank and she’s also the one to have picked up the win in that Match to send her away from the company.

Ronda Rousey then made a shocking return to pro wrestling during the Lucha VaVOOM event at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. She teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on AEW star Taya Valkyrie and ex-WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick to secure a win.

Tiffany Stratton Reveals Top Superstar Innovated Barbie Doll Spot From WWE No Mercy 2023