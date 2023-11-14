More CM Punk Arrival Tease Dropped By Shinsuke Nakamura On November 13 WWE Raw

Since CM Punk was fired from AEW, speculations have been all over the internet about him coming back to the WWE after a decade. Most of the follow-up reports claimed that he’s not coming back and the return rumors are just doing rounds by some enthusiastic fans. But it should also be remembered that WWE continued to drop teases about the same on their TV programming, including last night.

A cryptic promo aired during the November 13 episode of WWE Raw by Shinsuke Nakamura in Japanese language. The promo included a challenge to an unnamed person and the popular belief is that the mystery persona is none other than CM Punk.

Nakamura admitted that he is frustrated and how he is targeting someone who is “blessed with so much privilege.” Furthermore, any kind of distraction has not taken his focus off this unnamed person. Fans on social media tried to theorize that Shinsuke Nakamura was indeed taking shots at CM Punk. Michael Cole added more fuel to the rumors asking as to who Nakamura was referring to.

"Who is Nakamura targeting" – Michael Cole I told you man, it's CM PUNK. pic.twitter.com/Ip5U2XhECD — iBeast (@ibeastIess) November 14, 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura is definitely targeting CM Punk 😭 Ain’t no question about it man, because pay attention to what Michael Cole said#WWERaw — Timeless Dantè House (@SpiritualDante4) November 14, 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura’s opponent at Survivor Series 2023 is being considered to be CM Punk and if that happens then things could be very interesting. Nakamura has also been performing the GTS finisher moves which is another reason why fans think this match is going to take place one week from this Saturday night.

Despite the rumors going strong, it’s unlikely that he’s coming back to the WWE as the company officials weren’t seemingly willing to bring him back on board. Even at this point, the speculated comeback for the Second City Savior is not in the cards. The only good thing is that the perspective of the head honchos regarding that return has recently changed given WWE fans are still over with the former champion.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in their reports that positive fan response could have recently changed WWE’s outlook on bringing CM Punk back. The chants for the former Straight Edge Leader are being heard during TV tapings which could change WWE’s idea about contacting him for a comeback,

“We had been privately told that fan response would be something that could change things from a negative, particularly not wanting for the crowd to loudly want him and not have it be delivered. We were also given the indication again this week that there’s nothing to the rumors, the feeling was a negative, but fan response can change that and nothing is ever not ever.”