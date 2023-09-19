WWE Raw: Title Match From NXT Booked For September 25 Episode

Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll with the NXT North American Championship on both the WWE Raw and NXT brands. He’s already defended the belt on multiple occasions on regular NXT, and Raw episodes as well as on premium live events. Now, he’s set for the next defense, next week against an unprecedented opponent.

Cody Rhodes kicked things off for this week’s WWE Raw and Dominik Mysterio interrupted. Dirty Dom said that Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley couldn’t make it to the show as she was injured by Nia Jax last week. Cody said that Dom needs to worry about his relationship as Rhea now has her eyes on “Main Event” Jey Uso.

After a verbal encounter, Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in the opening match of this week’s WWE Raw. Rhodes prevailed after a Cody Cutter and a Cross-Rhodes to a perhaps distracted Dominik due to a pre-match cameo in the crowd from NXT talent Dragon Lee.

Once the match was over, it was confirmed on X as well as on the show that Lee will challenge Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship on WWE Raw, next week. This match will mark Lee’s main roster debut in WWE. Overall, the masked sensation will now receive his second title shot at dethroning Mysterio. Previously, he came up short in early August on an episode of NXT with Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio in his corner.

Last week on NXT, an exchange between Lee and Mustafa Ali went down on NXT in which Ali got the win and secured a title shot at NXT No Mercy. After the match, Lee accused the special guest referee, Dominik of a fast count which led to Ali’s victory. Ali promised to give Lee the first shot at the title after he defeats Mysterio at No Mercy but now it appears that Lee will get the shot on next week’s WWE Raw just five days before No Mercy.

Also after Rhodes vs. Dominik was over on WWE Raw, Judgment Day surrounded the ring, which led to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn making the save. Eventually, it was also announced that Zayn and Owens will team up once again, to get the Undisputed Tag Team Titles back from Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest, next week on the September 25 episode.

