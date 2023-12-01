WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey “Was Not A Good Babyface” In Popular Opinion

From the very beginning of her professional wrestling career in the WWE, Ronda Rousey has been a polarizing figure. Entering as an absolutely dominant force in the company, she was protected throughout her entire maiden run back in 2018, a stint that was highly appreciated by the WWE Universe. That run came to an end in April 2019 after she tasted her first loss at Wrestlemania 39.

Ronda Rousey then returned to the WWE during the 2022 Royal Rumble event after a nearly three-year absence from the company which thereby marked the downfall of her wrestling career. While she won the Smackdown Women’s Championship twice since her return, the run proved to be a debacle as she never managed to connect with the fans. Also, it was WWE’s failure that they couldn’t offer her strong opponents for her title.

During this run, Ronda Rousey was initially introduced as a babyface but people’s hatred of her forced to reverse her character. Now, it appears that she was completely miscast as a babyface in WWE. The heelish antics come naturally from her but WWE took its time to realize this fact.

Ronda Rousey shouldn’t be given a babyface character in the first place

While speaking on a recent episode of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan was asked about what went wrong with Ronda Rousey and his opinion was that WWE should never portray her as a babyface figure in the first place given she didn’t have the ability to deal with criticism in a fair way.

“Nothing’s really gone wrong with her. She was not a good babyface, okay. And plus, remember when she first came in, she marked out. She was always smiling, and she acted like a mark. And you’re supposed to be a celebrity. You should be like, you know, ‘I belong here.’ But anyway, having said that, she was miscast as a babyface,” Konnan stated about Ronda Rousey.

“She couldn’t take criticism. She started to go off on people on social media. So, WWE probably figured, ‘bro, she’s a good heel,’ and probably in real life because remember when they were doing Ultimate Fighter and it was her and the other girl [Miesha] Tate and how unlikeable she came off on that show.”

The current assumption is Ronda Rousey isn’t interested in dragging her WWE career, forward post her feud with Shayna Baszler. The program with her bestie started with the sole purpose of putting over the latter one via help from the Baddest Woman on the Planet. So the bygone match at Summerslam against Baszler could eventually turn out to be the final match of Rousey’s WWE stint.