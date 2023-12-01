WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey “Was Not A Good Babyface” In Popular Opinion

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

WWE

WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey “Was Not A Good Babyface” In Popular Opinion

Arindam Pal
Dec 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM

WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey “Was Not A Good Babyface” In Popular Opinion

From the very beginning of her professional wrestling career in the WWE, Ronda Rousey has been a polarizing figure. Entering as an absolutely dominant force in the company, she was protected throughout her entire maiden run back in 2018, a stint that was highly appreciated by the WWE Universe. That run came to an end in April 2019 after she tasted her first loss at Wrestlemania 39.

Ronda Rousey then returned to the WWE during the 2022 Royal Rumble event after a nearly three-year absence from the company which thereby marked the downfall of her wrestling career. While she won the Smackdown Women’s Championship twice since her return, the run proved to be a debacle as she never managed to connect with the fans. Also, it was WWE’s failure that they couldn’t offer her strong opponents for her title.

During this run, Ronda Rousey was initially introduced as a babyface but people’s hatred of her forced to reverse her character. Now, it appears that she was completely miscast as a babyface in WWE. The heelish antics come naturally from her but WWE took its time to realize this fact.

Is Ronda Rousey Set To Join AEW After Recent Match On ROH TV?

Ronda Rousey shouldn’t be given a babyface character in the first place

While speaking on a recent episode of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan was asked about what went wrong with Ronda Rousey and his opinion was that WWE should never portray her as a babyface figure in the first place given she didn’t have the ability to deal with criticism in a fair way.

“Nothing’s really gone wrong with her. She was not a good babyface, okay. And plus, remember when she first came in, she marked out. She was always smiling, and she acted like a mark. And you’re supposed to be a celebrity. You should be like, you know, ‘I belong here.’ But anyway, having said that, she was miscast as a babyface,” Konnan stated about Ronda Rousey.

“She couldn’t take criticism. She started to go off on people on social media. So, WWE probably figured, ‘bro, she’s a good heel,’ and probably in real life because remember when they were doing Ultimate Fighter and it was her and the other girl [Miesha] Tate and how unlikeable she came off on that show.”

The current assumption is Ronda Rousey isn’t interested in dragging her WWE career, forward post her feud with Shayna Baszler. The program with her bestie started with the sole purpose of putting over the latter one via help from the Baddest Woman on the Planet. So the bygone match at Summerslam against Baszler could eventually turn out to be the final match of Rousey’s WWE stint.

Ronda Rousey

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Enter Guinness World Records At 2023 ESports Award
WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Enter Guinness World Records At 2023 ESports Award

Dec 1, 2023, 7:21 PM

WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?
WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?

Dec 1, 2023, 7:12 PM

“We’ve Been Asking For This Forever,” Ronda Rousey Had Specific Demand To WWE Officials
“We’ve Been Asking For This Forever,” Ronda Rousey Had Specific Demand To WWE Officials

Dec 1, 2023, 7:00 PM

&#8220;Charlotte Reminds Me I&#8217;m Doing Everything Right,&#8221; Says Top WWE NXT Superstar
“Charlotte Reminds Me I’m Doing Everything Right,” Says Top WWE NXT Superstar

Dec 1, 2023, 6:27 PM

