Is Ronda Rousey Set To Join AEW After Recent Match On ROH TV?

Ronda Rousey is long gone from the WWE which was also assumed to be the end of her pro-wrestling stint given how much bad blood she shares with the audience. That assumption turned out to be wrong as she has already made a couple of in-ring appearances in indie scenes as well as in Ring of Honor tapings.

After last week’s AEW Rampage went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped matches for ROH TV and during those tapings, Ronda Rousey made her debut in Ring of Honor Wrestling. She teamed up with her friend Marina Shafir to take on ROH Women’s World Champion Athena & Billie Starkz in a rematch from their bout at the Wrestling REVOLVER “Unreal” event.

Ronda Rousey making her debut on ROH TV expectedly fueled up things for an eventual arrival in All Elite Wrestling as an AEW Superstar. While that’s yet to happen, officially, the former Raw Women’s Champion is on good terms with the company which could cause in a good deal between the two parties.

Fightful Select reported the following about Ronda Rousey’s AEW status,

“The hope is that Ronda Rousey’s appearance in Ring of Honor can help generate some subscriptions for the Honor Club service. She’s currently on a handshake deal and has not signed with AEW or ROH as of Friday night.”

Tony Khan had a great talk with Ronda Rousey for AEW signing

Then during the post-Full Gear 2023 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan said Ronda Rousey’s match for ROH was a one-off appearance for the time being. Khan further noted that he did have a great talk with the former UFC Bantamweight Champion which should set her up for an AEW run to take care of some unfinished business,

“She is not signed, but we had a great conversation. It came about because there was some unfinished business. Ronda was happy to come here. She was great, the crowd was really excited to see her, and it was a great match.”

Khan also noted that he would love to have Ronda Rousey back for AEW TV tapings which was a tease that fans could expect to see her performing more for All Elite Wrestling. Plus, the star performer has also received an invitation to join NJPW following her WWE career. While speaking to Fightful, Rocky Romero recently noted that he loves to see the global star in Japan and that the door is always open for her.