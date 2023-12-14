sportzwiki logo
  WWE Royal Rumble 2024: CM Punk's Entry Makes Changes To Odds-On Favorite To Win

WWE

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: CM Punk’s Entry Makes Changes To Odds-On Favorite To Win

Arindam Pal
Dec 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: CM Punk’s Entry Makes Changes To Odds-On Favorite To Win

WWE is taking its time to build another premium live event on the main roster in the form of Royal Rumble 2024 which is scheduled for late January. With this, Wrestlemania 40 season will be kicking off and WWE has a big decision to make with the winner of the Royal Rumble matches and thereby choose one of the main-eventers of the biggest event of them all.

Betters are already active with their choices while predicting the winners of the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match. Until this week, Cody Rhodes was the only entry to be declared for the match but then CM Punk declared himself to the fray as he will be in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins. His entry also shook things up in the betting spots.

Bet Online has released the odds for the Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event and following this Monday’s Raw announcement, CM Punk appears to be the most likely winner. At present, the former Straight Edge Leader has +250 odds to win the big match. The Intercontinental Champion Gunther holds the second spot with +350 odds while Cody Rhodes has +400 odds to claim back-to-back Rumble wins.

AJ Lee’s WWE Return Not Off The Table After CM Punk’s 2023 Comeback

Mid-carders and part-timers also included in the race of Royal Rumble 2024

The hot crowd favorite LA Knight has the fourth largest odds to win Royal Rumble 2024 with +400 odds. The Rock is also in the conversation as he made the list with +700 odds. Drew McIntyre has +800 odds alongside Jey Uso and Randy Orton.

Sami Zayn has +900 odds although he’s expected to be out of action for weeks while Kevin Owens remains an underdog with +1000. Seth Rollins is currently having +1400 odds, but he won’t probably be in the match since he’s the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso are also in the race to win Royal Rumble 2024 with +2000 odds. Surprisingly, Brock Lesnar shares the same odds with Solo Sikoa, and Dominik Mysterio with +2500 odds while “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is a wild guess with +25000 odds.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. No matches have officially been announced for the event, to date.

cm punk

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

