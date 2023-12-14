AJ Lee’s WWE Return Not Off The Table After CM Punk’s 2023 Comeback

CM Punk has resurfaced in the WWE to right all his past wrings with the company which leaves a chance for her wife, AJ Lee, as well. Despite being one of the best in-ring talents to have ever graced the WWE Women’s Division, her career in the company was short-lived due to the bitter relationship that her husband shared with them. Now that WWE is redoing things with Punk, the attempt to have her better half could also be on the card.

AJ Lee left WWE a year after CM Punk left the company and she hasn’t been back inside the squared circle, ever since. She also didn’t show up in all Elite Wrestling where her husband was in action for a couple of years. Now that Punk is back, the rumor mill is trying to find out whether an effort may be made on WWE’s part to bring the pioneer Divas Champion back into the game.

WWE and AJ Lee share an improved relationship nowadays

During Fightful Select’s Backstage podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about AJ Lee’s possible WWE return and it wasn’t completely ruled out. Before this, she enjoyed her time with WOW Women of Wrestling, and many of the active WWE Superstars would love to have her back and go to-to-toe with her inside the squared circle. The source also noted how the relationship between the two parties has improved in recent times,

“It has significantly improved from what it was prior, she has shown willingness to participate in some wrestling stuff, as she was the face and sort-of living mascot for the WOW Women of Wrestling company.”

“They wanted her, because they wanted people to go, ‘oh, AJ Lee is on this show in some capacity.’ She did it, she made some good money doing it, and she was well-liked there from what I understood.”

CM Punk and AJ Lee just got married and there was a rumor that WWE gave Punk a wedding gift by letting him go from the company on that day, itself. Upon that move, the two sides shared a lot of animosity with each other and they have also gone through lawsuits in the past. However, with Triple H in charge, things are much different in WWE.

