An old-school night unfolded on WWE programming with the Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Amongst the five matches reserved on the card, the world championship was successfully defended from the Monday Night Raw roster.

In one of the co-main-events of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship took place where Gunther (c) defeated one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest to retain his title. Given the no-DQ capacity of the match, some crazy spots were seen during the bout.

The finishing moments of this title match at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 saw Balor hitting a Coup De Grace on the champion. Priest managed to break the pin attempt at the last moment. Priest delivered a South of Heaven to Balor but the pin is interrupted by Gunther who planted Priest with a Powerbomb on the steel steps. Another Powerbomb followed Balor in the ring as he secured the pinfall win.

Following this title defense at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, GUNTHER has officially been the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for 133 days, after winning the title from Priest at SummerSlam 2024 by utilizing his King of the Ring win opportunity. Before overcoming both Priest and Balor, GUNTHER had also defeated challengers like Randy Orton and Sami Zayn to defend his title.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024: Drew McIntyre returns to action with a win

Also in the opening contest of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a singles contest. McIntyre survived a Blue Thunder Bomb and baited Zayn to get out of the ring. He then connected with the Claymore Kick upon Zayn’s re-entry to the ring for the victory.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 marked McIntyre’s first match since his time off following a Hell in a Cell match loss to CM Punk. Upon his TV return, McIntyre attacked Zayn after the latter’s match in the main event of WWE Raw during the post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode.