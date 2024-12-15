In what appeared to be a glorifying Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 night on the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, Cody Rhodes was supposed to leave with his championship high above his head. However, the celebratory moments following his successful title defense were ruined by the ruthless Kevin Owens.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura joined the commentary team for the main event of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 in which Cody Rhodes brought back the Winged Eagle Championship for one night only and he also defeated Kevin Owens to retain the belt. Rhodes hit Owens with a Cross Rhodes on a Steel Chair, that Owens introduced in the match, to retain the belt.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024: KO delivered a dangerous piledriver on Rhodes

After the original Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 went off the air on USA Network, WWE on social media released footage where Owens was shown attacking Rhodes from behind. Coming from behind, Owens planted Rhodes with a package piledriver. As he was making his way to the back, Triple H could be seen confronting Owens. The WWE head honcho also shoved him as Owens was led away by referees.

The footage from Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 also showed that Rhodes was being stretchered out of the arena after digesting a dangerous move from the Prizefighter. This appeared to be a similar angle where Randy Orton was stretchered out of an episode of Smackdown after Owens gave him a piledriver. Orton was speculated to make a return on last night’s show but that wasn’t the case.

The finale match at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 saw a second referee getting knocked out by Rhodes’ accidental dive. Owens then introduced a steel chair to the match but Rhodes dodged the hit and delivered a Cody Cutter followed by a Cross Rhodes onto the chair to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

This marked the second time that Owens challenged Rhodes during his 252-day reign started all the way back at Wrestlemania XL by defeating Roman Reigns. Before Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, Owens previously failed to win the belt in the main event of Bash in Berlin WWE premium live event in August.