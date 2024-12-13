After working three back-to-back WWE premium live events, Roman Reigns is away from television in the last portion of 2025. This would reportedly be a limited hiatus for the marquee superstar from WWE programming as he’s set to resurface sooner than one could expect in light of WWE Raw’s move to Netflix. As such, he’s also expected to compete in a match on the debut episode of WWE’s red brand on the global OTT giant.

If reports are to be believed then Roman Reigns is set to return to TV action which will be something rare for his WWE prospect. His matches are typically reserved for WWE Premium Live Events and that too in some specific ones. His last TV match took place on December 30, 2022, when he and Sami Zayn lost to John Cena and Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

The latest reports from Dr. Chris Featherstone reveal that Roman Reigns is now gearing up for his next TV match. The source that previously broke some major wrestling-related news has updated through his social media handle that the former Undisputed WWE Champion is scheduled to compete on the debut episode of Raw on Netflix, airing January 6, 2025, from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Although nothing specifically was noted regarding Roman Reigns’ opponent on Netflix premiere night, the ongoing tensions with Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline would continue and the match would be set up via a Bloodline-related storyline in the first place. As reported earlier, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is also expected to take place in this particular episode.

Roman Reigns moving to Raw after Netflix move in 2025

WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass Patreon previously suggested that Roman Reigns will be a cornerstone figure on WWE Raw to make the program a must-see on Netflix. Joey Votes of the source further reported that Netflix is aware of the value that the former champion brings to the WWE products and he’s specifically needed on Monday nights in 2025. Hence, his move from SmackDown to the red brand could be evident via this ongoing transfer window.

Roman Reigns will enter Raw with a major win in the main event of Survivor Series 2024 where he, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk of the OG Bloodline defeated The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match. It was afterward reported that The OG Bloodline will stay together on Raw after its Netflix move.