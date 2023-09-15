WWE Smackdown: Edge Reportedly Removed From Internal Roster Ahead Of 2023 AEW Debut

Edge has been a part of WWE Smackdown following Wrestlemania 39 but he has not really been part of any storylines except for competing in some one-off matches. Rumors surrounded around him about possibly leaving the WWE for AEW and things got fueled up even more after a couple of reports were published about the veteran, this week.

On the August 18 episode of WWE Smackdown, Edge wrestled Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto which admittedly was his final match of his current WWE deal. He has not inked a new contract with the company and there are a lot of questions surrounding Edge’s status especially when it comes to in-ring retirement. Many believe that Edge was done for good with the WWE after receiving such a warm farewell in Toronto.

Edge moved to the miscellaneous talent list from WWE Smackdown

In an update, Mike Johnson reported on PWInsider that Edge was removed from the active talent list on WWE Smackdown and he was moved to the “miscellaneous” talent list. Other people on that list include Braun Strowman, Titus O’Neil, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Big E. These talents are still WWE Superstars but there’s no surety on whether they will come back to in-ring action or not,

“We are told is now listed in what was described as a ‘miscellaneous’ talent list for personalities signed but not working actively on either TV series. Others included on that list currently would be Steve Austin, Big E, Undertaker, Titus O’Neill, and Braun Strowman, among others, all talents who are connected to the company, but not actively performing or are injured.”

As the source has noted, Edge is no longer listed on WWE Smackdown internal talent roster, although WWE.com still lists him as an active performer. It was also noted that the WWE Hall of Famer is now no longer with the company. Since Edge’s contract expiration has already occurred speculations within WWE are that he might join AEW, to reunite with his longtime friend and tag team partner, Christian Cage, and good buddies, FTR.

Ringside News also previously reported that there is an internal belief within Edge won’t appear on WWE Smackdown despite getting added to the intro for the show. Sean Sapp also reported behind Fightful that there is a belief within AEW that Tony Khan will bring Adam Copeland to his company.