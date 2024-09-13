WWE Smackdown is coming back to the USA Network starting tonight and it will stay on the same platform over the coming years. This move comes as part of a new five-year deal between WWE and USA Network that will be through until the fall of 2029 just after WWE’s rights agreement with FOX comes to an end.

Given the significance of this coming episode of WWE Smackdown, a stacked lineup is expected alongside some pleasant surprises. Meanwhile, we now know which announced match will kick things off for the WWE blue brand’s return to the NBCUniversal-owned cable television.

WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a video on his social media handle, last night announcing that the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa inside a steel cage will kick things off on the latest upcoming episode of WWE Smackdown.

This will be a rematch from SummerSlam, where Roman Reigns’ return and interference allowed Rhodes to retain the title. Sikoa and The Bloodline later attacked Reigns and demanded this rematch. Before this, Rhodes successfully retained his title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin on August 31. On the WWE Smackdown episode before the PLE, Sikoa stated that he was coming after whoever would win the title.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns has been advertised for this week’s WWE Smackdown which makes us believe that he will be onboard for the show. In that case, this will mark his first appearance since being powerbomb-ed through the announce table by The Bloodline, four weeks ago.

According to the reports of PWInsider, WWE Smackdown might also have the reigning World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in attendance in a surprise capacity. Some more unannounced names are expected to show up to load things up for the USA Network return.

WWE Smackdown September 13 episode match card

WWE Smackdown September 13 episode will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington which is being dubbed as the season premiere of the show. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– Kevin Owens & a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade