On the September 3 episode of WWE NXT, Giulia made her debut appearance and went straight after the top women’s title on the brand. After downing Chelsea Green with a knee strike, she proceeded to challenge Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez for the October 1 premiere episode on The CW network.

Before that meeting happens in due course, Giulia already showcased her in-ring skills to the WWE Universe in her debut match on WWE NXT TV with Green, this week. Green did put up some offenses by crashing her opponent into the announce desk but ultimately, the Japanese sensation capitalized with a running knee strike and then a Northern Lights bomb for the pinfall win.

To the delight of the WWE Performance Center and the audience watching NXT around the globe, Giulia emerged victorious but going by the expert opinions, she still needs to improve her skills a bit. On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray dissected the much-anticipated debut of the next poster figure of the women’s division and offered her some advice.

Giulia advised to learn some American-style wrestling

Admitting that the Japanese star had a “good debut,” Ray added that he loved her look and her presence, but there was one thing that needed to be improved and that’s her expressions. Working for the American circuit, Giulia allegedly will need to cope with the audience who’d continue to feed her energy.

“I’m not so much a fan of the expressionless face. I’d loved to see some more expression from her,” Ray said about Giulia. “It almost looks like she took a Benadryl before she went out there. It’s a very flat look on her face at times. Like the entrance, like the presentation, like the look, like the mish-mash of the gear.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Per the observations of Ray, Giulia is still very much associated with the “very Stardom-esque” wrestling styles, and working with the WWE talents might allow her to come out of the previous zone. For the time being, she’s booked in a big match on NXT’s premiere episode on The CW Network as “The Beautiful Madness” will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship.