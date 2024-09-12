The Rock’s WWE return is speculated on WWE programming in early 2025 when the company will begin its road to Wrestlemania 41. With Monday Night Raw moving to Netflix, some bigger names are expected to be back on the show and The Final Boss should be there to amp things up.

At Summerslam 2024, Roman Reigns returned to the WWE and his storyline is being closely watched by the fans and critics as they expect multiple storylines to unfold around him, shortly. The Rock is also expected to be part of this narrative but it may take time. WWE was never in a hurry to culminate in this dream match and hence, they could postpone the match.

On the Raw after WrestleMania 40, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes and mentioned that he’ll come after him when he returns to WWE programming. This match was thus already teased for WrestleMania 41 and should go down in Las Vegas, next year.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is possibly slated for Wrestlemania 42

However, a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is still anticipated, with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggesting that it could be booked at WrestleMania 42, though this isn’t confirmed,

“My gut was Roman vs Rock for 2026 WrestleMania. It could still be what they do. Solo was there, and Jacob was there to pass the time to get there. Again, when you are talking about stuff that far out, there are a million things that can happen.”

The Rock favors a slow-burn approach in his storylines, and hence he is in no hurry for this match against Roman Reigns. He is envisioning a year-long buildup to the anticipated clash. If his second match against John Cena in 2013 wouldn’t have caused an injury, The Great One was supposed to begin a year-long narrative with Brock Lesnar. However, that program was ultimately scrapped.

There’s no definitive plan regarding the duration of Cody Rhodes’ championship reign. But a championship could be involved in his bout against The Rock. The Observer previously reported that ideas were floated about the “People’s Championship” to be on the line when the two square off in a WWE ring.