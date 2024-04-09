Cody Rhodes and Bayley have become new champions on the Night Two of Wrestlemania 40 and they’ll now appear on WWE Smackdown. It was announced on the latest episode of Raw that the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and WWE Women’s Champion will be there in attendance for the April 10 episode slated to be hosted in Detroit, Michigan.

Triple H kicked off this week’s WWE Raw and said that it was the greatest WrestleMania of all time, and it was also the biggest WrestleMania of all time on every metric. He then welcomed the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes who will now be pulling off double duties for both WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown.

Following his monumental win at Wrestlemania 40, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to unveil his schedule for the month of April and signaled that he intends to carry on dual responsibilities within the WWE. Starting with this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the second-generation superstar will start this new journey as both champion and competitor.

Seth Rollins Heading Into Hiatus After Title Loss At WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE

WWE Smackdown: Cody Rhodes to make future appearances

There’s no indication as to whether Rhodes will be transitioned into WWE Smackdown from the Raw brand since now it has its own champion in Damian Priest. Further in the tweet, Cody also hinted at future challenges on the horizon as he intends to receive formidable opponents to become a fighting champion.

For the time being, Cody is also booked to appear on the April 26 episode of WWE Smackdown. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he was asked about his next challenger and he simply informed the fans that this week’s appearances should decide his trajectory,

“I think Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will indicate where things are headed.”

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeated IYO SKY which saw her fighting all the odds against a member of her former group Damage CTRL. Apart from SKY, his heel faction cohorts also lost their matches at WrestleMania, with Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai losing to Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. Now, Bayley is looking forward to kicking off her championship reign from this week’s WWE Smackdown onward.