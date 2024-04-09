WWE Raw has his cornerstone figure Seth Rollins for a long time as the reigning world champion but he will have to go away for some time. Working in a packed schedule over the weekend at WrestleMania 40 for two consecutive matches and even one more segment, the trusted shoulder of the WWE needs a little bit of healing time that must have begun already.

Seth Rollins headlined WWE WrestleMania 40 Saturday alongside Cody Rhodes in The Biggest Tag Team Match of all time against The Rock and Roman Reigns and they came up short after Rock pinned Cody for the win. This was followed by a showdown with Drew McIntyre on WWE WrestleMania 40 Sunday.

Despite the former champion’s efforts, McIntyre emerged victorious. However, McIntyre’s Wrestlemania moment didn’t last long as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after CM Punk’s interference and won the title.

It has now been confirmed via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Seth Rollins will be taking a step back to recuperate from the grueling schedule that he’s been throughout 2023. The report indicated that Rollins is set to take some time off to heal the wounds.

Seth Rollins to have four weeks off starting from Raw?

There was an update that the initial hope is to have him gone for a four-week hiatus. But the actual course of his absence still remains uncertain. Notably, Seth Rollins was absent from the latest edition of Raw in Philadelphia which affirmed that he might already have headed toward a hiatus,

“Seth Rollins will be taking time off after yesterday. The hope this morning was that this will be only about four weeks off.”

With Seth Rollins going into a time-off, the assumption is that WWE Raw will be lacking star power. That must also be the reason why the new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been given double duties where he might continue to appear on both Raw and Smackdown episodes.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch was also absent from this week’s episode of WWE Raw and the assumption is that she might also need time off. This comes after Becky came up short against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship.