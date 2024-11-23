At the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, WWE SmackDown hosted dual tapings last night. Following this week’s edition, a second show was filmed that will serve as the go-home episode of the Friday night show on the USA Network for the 2024 Survivor Series WWE premium live event set for next weekend.

Courtesy of PWInsider, the results for the November 29 episode of WWE SmackDown are already out where a Survivor Series advantage match served as the main event attraction. Plus, the United States Championship tournament continued on the show that also had the current WWE Champion in action.

Spoilers for WWE SmackDown November 29 episode

– “Michin” Mia Yim defeated Piper Niven and Lash Legend in a Triple Threat Match to advance in the Women’s United States Championship Tournament in the opener of WWE SmackDown.

Thus, Lash Legend turned out to be Jade Cargill’s replacement, who was pulled from the tournament after a storyline attack that was shown on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Also, Chelsea Green came out and attacked Michin during the match. B-Fab then made the save for Michin, paving the way for her to win the match.

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade in what marked his returning match on WWE SmackDown. United States Champion LA Knight tried to attack Nakamura after the match in his retribution attempt, but Nakamura spit the mist in Knight’s face to escape.

– Bayley was announced to be Jade Cargill’s replacement in Rhea Ripley’s WarGames team on WWE SmackDown. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan said it was suspicious that Bayley immediately joined Rhea’s team right after someone attacked Cargill. An expected brawl broke out between the two sides as the security team had to separate them.

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match

– Jacob Fatu of New Bloodline defeated Jey Uso of OG Bloodline to win the WarGames Advantage Match on his team’s behalf in the main event of WWE SmackDown.