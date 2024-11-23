Complexion of the upcoming WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024 fully changed following this week’s WWE Smackdown. CM Punk and Paul Heyman made their return to WWE programming to join The OG Bloodline for their war against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline and thereby complete the 5-on-5 fray for WarGames.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Solo Sikoa demanding that Roman Reigns must accept his terms of surrender later the night to avoid their WarGames clash at Survivor Series 2024. Unable to find a fifth member on their side, Roman and Co were visibly upset.

However, in a backstage segment, Roman Reigns declined Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins to join their team as 5th member for the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. Roman further stated the following to Usos and Zayn, “If we die, we die. We die together though.”

Then in the main event segment of Smackdown, Solo Sikoa told Roman Reigns that if he joins his Bloodline, they will run this company for decades. Roman was about to answer the pledge when Paul Heyman showed up out of nowhere, and Roman was surprised.

Heyman then introduced the 5th member of Roman’s side for the WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024, CM Punk. The babyfaces took out the heels after a brawl. To end things on Smackdown, Roman, and Punk had a face-off with fans chanting “This is awesome”. This marked the first time that the two shared the ring since Punk’s return in 2023.

Heyman was off WWE television since June when the new Bloodline took him out inside Madison Square Garden. As for Punk, he’s now booked for in-ring action at Survivor Series 2024 for the first time since his win against Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year which takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn) & CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) & Bronson Reed

– Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, & Candice LeRae

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest