An official statement is out regarding the merchandise-selling activities of 2024 on WWE’s part and Cody Rhodes has headlined the chart. Since his return to the WWE in 2022 on the occasion of Wrestlemania 38, we’ve seen his epic rise as the new poster boy of the company, and topping the merch-selling list only solidifies his top spot in the professional wrestling league.

WWE took to Twitter, last night and revealed a list of the top 10 merchandise sellers for 2024, revealing the stars who mostly were successful in connecting with fans both in the ring and at the merchandise stands. Cody Rhodes topped the list with his “American Nightmare” brand being very popular among the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns takes the second place while CM Punk is in the third position. As such, these three are the top three names from the active WWE roster and they’re reportedly in need of WWE Raw programming when it makes a move to Netflix in early January. Cody Rhodes also heavily features in the latest promo revealed by Netflix for WWE programming’s move on their platform.

Other names on the list include Jey Uso, who had a breakout year in 2024 as a singles superstar who also won the Intercontinental Championship in the summer. John Cena is also there on the list despite his limited appearances on WWE programming. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are the representatives from the WWE women’s division. At a glance, the top 10 merch-sellers are given below,

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Jey Uso

John Cena

Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley

LA Knight

Randy Orton

Damian Priest

Cody Rhodes heavily expected to headline Wrestlemania 41

Cody Rhodes is the current face of the WWE and he’s expectedly gearing up for the headliner match of Wrestlemania 41. After featuring in the main events of the last two biggest premium live events of the year conducted by the WWE, chances are high that he would heavily feature on the card of next year’s edition as the company is very high on him. There’s no confirmed update on who his opponent is going to be at the biggest PLE.