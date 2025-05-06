Complaints were filed by the fans after the top female talent from WWE Smackdown, Chelsea Green wasn’t inserted into the Wrestlemania 41 match card. Despite her entertaining acts coming in, every now and then, many wanted her to perform in her debut match at the Show of Shows but that wasn’t the case. Moreover, she had to get rid of her title reign just a week after ‘Mania.

In the third match of WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. The title match came just a week after Vega pinned the champion, the week prior, during the go-home PLE episode in a non-title matchup.

Chelsea Green getting involved in two clean pin-fall losses on WWE Smackdown, raised the eyebrows of the WWE Universe. Furthermore, they even worried about Green’s overall status with the WWE as cryptic social media posts popped up indicating some sort of uncertainty. However, WWE must have had its own reasons to crown Vega with the mid-card title.

WWE Smackdown: Chelsea Green Secret Hervice to be more on display?

According to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., there’s a clear reason why the company chose to have the 34-year-old Canadian talent drop the belt to the Mexican talent. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. claimed that Green had a rerouted creative direction on WWE Smackdown after initially winning the title as the company wanted to focus on the Secret Hervice faction instead of her championship reign.

“It’s easier to tell stories with the target on the back of a babyface champion … I don’t feel like it’s her fault that they took it off her, she didn’t have a story afterwards, it was more about trying to get her Secret Hervice people over than about her … but I will say this, if it had to go away, it couldn’t have gone away to a better person,” Prinze Jr. dissected the sudden title change on WWE Smackdown. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

The win on WWE Smackdown marked Vega’s first singles title victory of her WWE career, and it put an end to Green’s 132-day reign as the inaugural Women’s U.S Champion, which was so much entertaining. Prinze Jr. also complimented Vega by stating that he completely deserved the opportunity to win the Women’s United States Championship and that she delivered one of the best promos before walking out to the ring on that night.