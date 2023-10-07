WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns, Triple H And More Return Set For October 13 Episode

With rare names like Jey Uso, Judgment Day members, and Cody Rhodes attending WWE Smackdown, this week marked a rare occasion in the show’s history. While this episode provided a tremendous buildup for the Fastlane premium live event, next week is going to be an even bigger occasion where multiple returns will be onboard.

In what appears to be the season premiere of WWE Smackdown on FOX, the October 13 episode will see the return of Roman Reigns. This marks the comeback of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to the show since his last appearance on the August 11 episode following Summerslam. This episode also witnessed Jey Uso superkick-ing him and then “quitting” the WWE only to return to Raw.

In a backstage segment on this week’s WWE Smackdown, Paul Heyman was unhappy about Jimmy Uso agreeing to face LA Knight. Heyman wanted Jimmy to consult with The Tribal Chief for authorization before making those decisions. Jimmy then said that Roman Reigns needs to be on the show for that.

They walked into the locker room and The Judgment Day (with JD McDonagh) confronted Heyman and Jimmy. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley told everyone but Paul Heyman to leave as she had a consultation with the Special Counsel. Shortly after the return of Roman Reigns for next week was announced and a potential alliance between The Bloodline and Judgment Day was also indicated.

WWE NXT: The Undertaker To Appear On October 10 Episode?

Triple H to attend next week’s WWE Smackdown episode

It was also revealed during WWE SmackDown this week that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be on the October 13 episode for the show’s premiere. The Game will have a special announcement for fans but there’s no confirmed update on what he could have in store.

With the next Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel approaching closer, it’s possible that Triple H will have something to say regarding that PLE. Also, Pretty Deadly has been booked in a tag team match for the first time in months which means the duo will also be back on board.

WWE Fastlane 2023: Possible Winners Revealed From October PLE

La semana que viene, en el SmackDown Season Premiere: 🔵 Regresa Roman Reigns

🔵 Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

🔵 Triple H hará una aparición especial Vuelve el Jefe Tribal, pero más importante aún: YES BOY. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3fPAMhRAFh — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) October 7, 2023

WWE Smackdown October 13 episode Match Card

The October 13 episode of WWE Smackdown will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the announced match card is given below:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns

– Triple H will make a special appearance for the ‘Season Premiere’ of SmackDown

– Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch)