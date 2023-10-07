WWE NXT: The Undertaker To Appear On October 10 Episode?

With tough competition being thrown at them in the form of AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, WWE NXT seems to be hell-bent on keeping the viewership up to a big extent. Previously, they have already secured top names like John Cena, Becky Lynch, or Dominik Mysterio in a rare occasion. Now, there are speculations that The Undertaker could join those names on the show.

An update from PWInsider stated that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be in Orlando, Florida next week. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be on WWE NXT, he will be backstage at the show on Tuesday. If it’s absolutely necessary then he could eventually be booked on the show.

The Undertaker being promoted for NXT appearance

In more update on this situation, a promo was shown for WWE NXT on this week’s WWE SmackDown which ended with The Undertaker’s iconic gong. This was a big tease that The Deadman was returning to WWE programming but not on a main roster show but rather on the developmental brand of the company.

With multiple main roster names booked on WWE NXT, the show drew 857,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo, which was up from last week’s 636,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating. In opposition, AEW Dynamite drew 800,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demo, which was down from last week’s 855,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating.

Now with the Title Tuesday episode set for AEW President Tony Khan’s birthday evening, this episode will feature Edge’s first ever match in All Elite Wrestling against Luchasaurus. AEW has loaded up this episode as they plan on defeating WWE NXT in the ratings with Saraya’s next Women’s Title defense against Hikaru Shida. Plus, veterans like Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will also be in action.

WWE NXT October 10 episode match card

As a counter-effort, WWE NXT loaded things up by adding John Cena to the card for the first time in a decade. The full set card for the night is given below:

– Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

– Cody Rhodes will deliver a major announcement

– Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

– NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will also appear

– The Undertaker rumored to make an appearance