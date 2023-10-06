WWE Fastlane 2023: Possible Winners Revealed From October PLE

Probably, the lowest-hyped premium live event of the year, WWE Fastlane 2023 is scheduled to go down, this weekend. Despite the franchise player of the WWE being a part of the show, this event is being considered as one of the small-scale PLEs of this calendar year. Perhaps, a few surprises will keep the fans talking about the show by the end of the night.

For the time being, BetOnline has provided an update regarding the possible outcomes of the matches that have been announced for WWE Fastlane 2023. The favorites have been indicated with the – sign while the underdogs in scheduled matches have been noted with the + sign,

Fastlane 2023: Spoiler On Former Champion’s Appearance At WWE PLE

John Cena & LA Knight (-5000) vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa (+1000)

With Cena teaming up with the top babyface figure of the current WWE roster LA Knight, the two are the overwhelming favorites in this match. This makes sense as both the duo are being rumored to go into a feud with Roman Reigns as he returns to TV, this Friday night Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are the expected underdogs at +1000 in what should be the WWE Fastlane 2023 main event match.

John Cena Heading Into WWE Fastlane 2023 With A Disappointing Record

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (-500) vs. LWO (+300)

Lashley and The Street Profits are determined to have some momentum and it makes sense for the trio to pick up a big win at WWE Fastlane 2023 with odds of -500. In contrast, LWO stands as the underdogs which might set up a US Title match feud with the champion Rey Mysterio against any one of the heels.

No title changes are expected at WWE Fastlane 2023

Seth Rollins (c) (-400) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (+250)

Despite all the odds being not in his favor, Seth Rollins remains the strong favorite to retain his championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. This is going to be a Last Man Standing match which means the loser doesn’t have to be pinned or submitted.

In the other big matches announced for WWE Fastlane 2023, the undisputed tag team titles as well as the Women’s Title aren’t expected to change hands which hints at another PLE night without any title changes,

The Judgment Day (c) (-300) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (+200)

IYO SKY (c) (-300) vs. Asuka (+400) vs. Charlotte Flair (+400)