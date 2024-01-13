WWE Smackdown: Stable Gets New Name On January 12 Episode

WWE Smackdown roster was shaken up with the introduction of a new stable during the New Year’s Revolution episode, last week. Led by Karrion Kross, this group will consist of his better-half Scarlett, the returning Authors of Pain, and the manager Paul Ellering. New happenings were further observed featuring the group, this week.

During the January 12th episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Ellering came out to interrupt Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits’ promo session. This came after Lashley and her cohorts suffered an attack at the hands of the debuting faction, last week. Ellering just pointed at the big screen where Karrion Kross appeared to send a message.

Kross cut a promo on the screen where he officially introduced everyone in his stable and as a unit, they will be known as The Final Testament. The interesting name falls in line with the End of Days theme that Kross and AOP use. With Scarlett and Paul Ellering, baking things up, it seems like the heel faction will continue growing bigger.

WWE Smackdown: Paul Ellering was essential for AOP’s return

Sean Sapp recently noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Paul Ellering was very important to the reintroduction of AOP. He was deemed a necessity if their WWE Smackdown return was going to happen,

“AOP and Ellering have been signed for well over a year. We’re told that Ellering being a part of their presentation was important to them.”

Ellering has a history of managing teams and raising the bar for AOP and the Final Testament could be his next task in hand. In the meantime, WWE Smackdown ran another notable angle during the January 12th episode which hinted that Brawling Brutes are no longer together.

As seen on WWE SmackDown, Tyler Bate and Butch were shown at a coffee house, talking about last week’s episode. Bate talked about his debut on the blue brand, and how great it felt to defeat Pretty Deadly in his debut match.

Butch then also stopped Tyler Bate down when he suggested some activities to improve their team. He then said that the Brawling Brutes are in the past, a move that seemed essential as Sheamus has not returned from his shoulder injury yet while Ridge Holland has been seen recently in NXT, where he was responsible for Ilja Dragunov’s injury.

