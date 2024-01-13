Royal Rumble 2024: Current Favorites To Win WWE Men And Women’s Rumble Matches

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is going down, later this month and it’s hard to predict on what will happen on that big show. The event is known for its fair share of surprises and under the creative leadership of Triple H, we expect some of the best moments to be delivered in the first Big-Four premium live event of the year.

According to the latest betting odds provided by BetOnline, some of the current favorites for the confirmed matches at Royal Rumble 2024 were published including the current front-runners to clinch wins at Men and Women’s Royal Rumble matches,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) (1/10) vs. Randy Orton (6/1) vs. AJ Styles (9/1) vs. LA Knight (9/1)

Favorite: Roman Reigns (still the champion)

– United States Championship Match

Logan Paul (c) (1/10) vs. Kevin Owens (5/1)

Favorite: Logan Paul (still the champion)

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Favorite: CM Punk (3/2)

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Favorite: Becky Lynch (2/1)

The favorites in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble 2024 matches don’t come as a surprise. CM Punk is slated to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in one of the main events of Wrestlemania 40 while Becky Lynch has long been rumored to face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Hall Of Famer Has “Zero Chances” Of Appearing

As for the surprise entrance, Sean Waltman, Naomi, and Liv Morgan’s names have already been informed by PWInsider. Now, Andrade has also entered the fray as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful,

“Most people in the company expect Naomi and Andrade involved. You also have Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Liv Morgan. They all missed time lately. Some under contract make sense. Tamina hasn’t been used in like a year but she has been backstage at multiple events.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD