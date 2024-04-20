Before arriving on the main roster of the WWE, Tiffany Stratton had already showcased her talent during her NXT run. She became a champion of the brand at the age of just 24. Then she made an impressive debut on Smackdown in January and now she’s running after the women’s title held by Bayley.

In the main event of this week’s WWE Smackdown, Bayley (c) vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship was hosted. But the highly athletic bout ended in a No Contest manner when Tiffany Stratton interfered and laid out both the women.

There was a point in the match when the two stood face-to-face in the middle of the ring and exchanged elbows. Naomi hit a step-up knee that sent Bayley to the outside. Naomi quickly delivered a springboard splash on Bayley at ringside.

Bayley hit Naomi back with a Bayley-To Belly Suplex on the commentary desk after which Tiffany Stratton ran out and attacked both the women to end the match in a No-DQ manner. The youngster eventually hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on both Naomi and Bayley at the same time before posing on the second rope to end Smackdown.

Tiffany Stratton wants to challenge Bayley for WWE Women’s Title

The attack came in light of what transpired on last week’s post-Wrestlemania 40 episode of the show. Bayley was out for a promo on her WWE Women’s Title win at the show of shows where she defeated IYO SKY for the belt. Tiffany Stratton interrupted the session and volunteered to become the new challenger for her title. In reply, Bayley announced Naomi to be the challenger and their match was scheduled for this week’s Smackdown.

Now that Tiffany Stratton made her presence felt during this match, it’s certain that she will be seen in the women’s title picture, moving forward. It also makes the speculations true that big plans should be in store for her in the post-Wrestlemania season. After the support she received at the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, the WWE officials were pleased with her.

Staying true to her on-screen character after that match, Tiffany Stratton claimed to be the greatest of all time but there’s a long road to travel to achieve that status. Time will tell whether she gets to challenge Bayley for the women’s title in the foreseeable future.