WWE Smackdown: Update On Top Faction Following Loss At 2023 WarGames

Two WarGames matches, one from WWE Raw and the other from WWE Smackdown acted as main event attractions for Survivor Series 2023. Although CM Punk’s sudden return overshadowed things, there are no denials about the top male and female WWE Superstars delivering incredible matches inside the steel cage structure.

In the Women’s WarGames Match that took place from WWE Smackdown, the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) in a 4-on-4 matchup. Becky was called for backup from Raw for a one-off occasion on the blue brand which won’t have any fallout from now onward.

But things could be interesting for Team Damage CTRL after suffering this massive loss at WarGames. After the match, Bayley, the top WWE SmackDown star said the following about this loss during an interview backstage,

“There’s no way, there’s no words, there’s nothing I can say that would give you an insight on what I’m feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it’s bold and it’s intense, and I did everything that I could. Now I don’t know what else I have left, so. I’m going to go ice my whole body. Maybe you could find my teammates for me.”

WWE Smackdown: Babyface turn coming for Bayley after Survivor Series?

With Bayley absorbing the loss for Damage CTRL, the fallout from the Women’s WarGames could be intriguing especially since a babyface turn for her has been speculated for the past few weeks. Ever since Kairi Sane is back in the WWE, Bayley isn’t really seeing eye-to-eye with her heel buddies. After digesting the pinfall loss, it’s evident that the rest of Damage CTRL will eventually turn on her in due course on WWE Smackdown.

In the meantime, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY had a rough night at Survivor Series. During the Women’s WarGames match, Charlotte Flair delivered a Moonsault from the top of the WarGanes steel cage and her knee struck the left mark on IYO’s head. IYO was also hit in the head with a kendo stick and she took pleasure in showing off the battle scars on social media.

CHARLOTTE FLAIR WITH A MOONSAULT FROM THE TOP OF WARGAMES.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/2eUkySahmI — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 26, 2023

There’s no update on whether the Women’s Champion will miss action on WWE Smackdown due to this head injury. But one thing is for sure and that’s a lot of drama will eventually unfold around Damage CTRL in the coming days.