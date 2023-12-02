WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton Joins Blue Brand; Kicks Off Feud With The Bloodline

The Viper is back on WWE Smackdown and he’s on the hunt for the ones who sent him in the longest hiatus of his wrestling career. As declared on this week’s Raw, he was going after The Bloodline during his appearance on the Friday Night show and that’s what he exactly did while also joining the blue brand, officially.

In the second segment of WWE Smackdown, Paul Heyman was seemingly angry at the general manager of the show Nick Aldis for inviting Randy Orton on board. Aldis said he planned on signing the “Free Agent” Orton to an exclusive contract with his brand. Aldis added that if in doing so, he has to offer the entire Bloodline to Orton then so be it.

WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce then confronted Nick Aldis about trying to sign Randy Orton to an exclusive WWE SmackDown contract. Pearce showed that he also brought a RAW contract with him and will be there in the ring to sign Orton to a contract with the red brand.

Randy Orton officially signed a contract for WWE Smackdown

Then in the main event segment of WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton eventually came out where Adam Pearce offered a World Heavyweight Championship match to Orton against the winner of Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso, if he signs with the Raw brand. In opposition, Nick Aldis offered to give Orton, The Bloodline if he would stay on the blue brand.

Paul Heyman came out and said The Bloodline would help Orton make his decision. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso quickly jumped on Orton, but LA Knight made the save. Knight ignited a brawl with Sikoa and headed to the back, while Orton took out Jimmy with an RKO. Orton then signed the WWE SmackDown contract and told the following to Heyman,

“You can call Roman Reigns and tell him Daddy’s back.”

Following this decision, Aldis raised Orton’s hand but Orton hit him back with an RKO to end the show on a fun note.

Orton immediately resuming his feud on WWE Smackdown with The Bloodline makes sense as before heading into the hiatus, he was reportedly in line for a title match opportunity against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. But then Reigns and co. took him out of commission with a vicious attack to create a vacant spot that was eventually filled by Brock Lesnar.