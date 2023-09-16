WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title Match And More Set For September 22 Episode

In the absence of the ruler of WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns, the landscape has changed to a big extent. John Cena is back on the show for two months while The Rock made a surprising return, this week to fuel up speculations about the much-anticipated matchup against Roman Reign.

Time will tell whether it happens or not in the spring of next year at Wrestlemania 40. For the time being, WWE Smackdown will be building things toward the next pay-per-view in line that’s Fastlane in October. En route to the PLE, the WWE Women’s Championship will be on the line during next week’s blue brand episode.

Last week, it was announced that a championship opportunity for Asuka will be waiting when she takes on IYO SKY on the September 22 episode of WWE SmackDown. Originally, these two Japanese superstars were supposed to be involved in a full-fledged feud but the title match has seemingly been preponed amid rumors of Asuka’s retirement.

Asuka could be headed for retirement on WWE Smackdown

A few weeks ago, the top WWE Smackdown Superstar posted a cryptic tweet saying that she would be with the company for just a little longer. She only stated “precious time” on social media hinting at these days being her final dates with the company. There’s no update on whether this dream match against SKY would end up being her last in the WWE.

In a live event from Charlottesville, recently, Charlotte Flair and Asuka competed in a match and once it was over, the two hugged each other. Since Asuka is a heel, it was odd that Charlotte broke her kayfabe character to send a shoutout to the Empress of Tomorrow.

Heading into the title shot, Asuka defeated Bayley on this week’s WWE Smackdown after Shotzi caused a distraction. Shotzi and Asuka bumped fists after the match which was an indication that the latter one was transitioning into a babyface persona.

Apart from the title match, a bout has been added to the September 22 episode of WWE Smackdown where The Street Profits will go up against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match. A future United States Title match with Mysterio defending against Escobar will also go down but nothing officially was announced regarding this.

