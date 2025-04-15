This Friday Night, WWE Smackdown will offer the final builds for Wrestlemania 41 that’s scheduled just hours after the show goes off air on the USA Network. As it appears, both the Wrestlemania main-eventers will be under one roof on the show to give us a preview of what to expect this coming Sunday night in the WWE title match.

The go-home Wrestlemania episode of WWE Smackdown will feature Cody Rhodes. During Monday Night Raw, it was announced that the WWE Champion will be in the house in addition to John Cena who was already announced to be on the Las Vegas show, this Friday night. The two will then be headlining the second night of WrestleMania, this Sunday.

Before this announcement regarding WWE Smackdown came on Raw, the assumption was that Cena could be separated from Rhodes especially the duo featuring in three consecutive face-to-face confrontation on Monday Night Raw during WWE’s United Kingdom tour, last month. However, the two are currently being advertised to be under one roof on the only remaining weekly televised main roster programming before the Show of Shows.

Since the vicious heel-turn at Elimination Chamber on March 1, John Cena has been seen lashing out at the fans for not backing him for all these years as he was trying to win their opinion, all the time. Plus, he also promised to win the WWE title from Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and retire as a champion, to take the belt along with him after his final match in December.

In response, Cody Rhodes was featured in a promo segment on last week’s WWE Smackdown, with various former WWE Championship belts surrounding him in the ring. The set included John Cena’s spinner belt that he introduced during WWE’s Ruthless Aggression era. He also stated that at WrestleMania, the WWE Championship will be staying with all of the fans with him emerging victorious.

WWE Smackdown April 18 episode match card

WWE Smackdown April 18 episode, that’s the final televised weekly programming before Wrestlemania 41, takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the currently confirmed match card for the blue brand show goes as follows,

– Andre the Giant memorial battle royal

– John Cena and Cody Rhodes appear

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defend against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

– Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter in a six-woman tag team match