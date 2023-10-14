WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Teased; Carlito Enters Fresh Feud

In what appeared to be an eventful night during the WWE Smackdown season premiere, Roman Reigns was the headliner. For the first time in two long months, Roman entered a new feud with LA Knight which could set up a big match at Crown Jewel, the next month. Besides, it’s also safe to say that Roman would be gearing up for the Wrestlemania 40 main event and that match could have already been teased.

During this week’s WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. This marked their second title defense since winning those belts at Fastlane, a week ago.

While Cody and Jey were heading to the back, The Bloodline came out for the WWE Smackdown main event segment. Roman Reigns and Cody had a face-off, which led to the newly appointed General Manager Nick Aldis coming out and telling them ‘not tonight’. This was a tease for the two possibly locking horns at the WrestleMania 40 main event.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes headlined Wrestlemania 39 Night One, earlier this year where The Bloodline robbed Cody of the title opportunity and the touted finish of his story. Since that night, Cody admitted that he was not done with The Tribal Chief. Plus, WWE also separated the two with their brand split to tease they might rekindle the feud when the time is right.

WWE Smackdown: Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley feud begins

Kayla Braxton interviewed Carlito backstage on WWE Smackdown and asked him how it feels to be back in WWE. Carlito said it was cool and got interrupted by Bobby Lashley who welcomed Carlito to his show. This led Carlito to challenge Lashley to his first singles match back in WWE. This match never happened as The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins attacked Carlito from behind.

With that, it appears that Carlito has officially entered a solo feud with Lashley which should continue alongside LWO’s current feud with Lashley and The Profits on WWE Smackdown. Back at Fastlane, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar teamed up with Carlito to pick up a win over Lashley and his cohorts. This night also marked Carlito’s return to the WWE after his one-off appearance at Backlash.