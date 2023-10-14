SportzWiki Logo
WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Enters New Feud On October 13 Episode

Arindam Pal

Oct 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Enters New Feud On October 13 Episode

After a two-month hiatus, Roman Reigns returned on WWE Smackdown, this week from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He quickly reminded everyone about being the greatest of all time but eventually, his latest opponent entered the scene to outshine him. However, by the end of the night, he managed to take care of that new opponent.

Originally, the 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena kicked off the post-Fastlane episode of WWE SmackDown. Cena welcomed everyone to the Season Premiere of the show only to be interrupted by the returning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE Smackdown: New General Managers Introduced On October 13 Episode

Roman stated that Cena should’ve opened WWE Smackdown in the right way by ordering the fans to acknowledge him, and they did. Fans then started chanting for Cena and Roman said they were cheering for a coward, because Cena only decided to return when Roman was on his leave. Roman was also not happy as WWE promoted Cena as the ‘Greatest of all time’. Roman said, “You already know who the G.O.A.T. is, it’s Roman Reigns.”

Cena apparently acknowledged Roman but he won’t challenge him because he hadn’t earned any opportunity. But he then proceeded to introduce LA Knight who came out in a huge pop.

WWE Reportedly Turned Down CM Punk’s Advances For A Return

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight feud begins

Knight said while Roman was sitting on his couch for the last two months, things changed here on WWE SmackDown. LA then did his usual shtick with the fans. Roman reminded LA that he had done things over the last 1,100 days that LA couldn’t even imagine.

LA then stated that he’s the fastest-rising star in the history of WWE SmackDown. After this, Jimmy Uso came out of nowhere to attack LA but things backfired for him. Roman wasn’t happy with all of this and he informed Solo to take out LA Knight as that match was made, official for later that night.

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in the main event of WWE Smackdown. Jimmy Uso tried to interfere, but John Cena came out and took out Jimmy with an Attitude Adjustment. Solo then hit Cena with the Samoan Spike. LA took advantage of a distracted Solo and hit the BFT finisher for the win.

LA was celebrating his victory but Roman Reigns came out and nailed him with a Spear. The Tribal Chief then raised his Undisputed Title over his head to end WWE Smackdown which indicates that LA is going to be his next feud for the championship.

John Cena

LA Knight

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

