WWE has a lot of plans in the pipeline targeting big matches with their marquee superstars for upcoming events like SummerSlam 2023 or Survivor Series 2023. WrestleMania 39 has been one of the shows to feature a few special attractions where part-timers like John Cena or Logan Paul tore the house down. Now, there are questions about when they will be seen next on WWE programming.

WrestleVotes recently presented a report about WWE’s future plan for John Cena and a big match possibly to be in-store at SummerSlam 2023 against a big opponent that was already allegedly in line.

When it comes to the match planned between the 16-time World Champion and the celebrity megastar, it was said that Logan Paul “loved the idea and Cena was totally down for it. They’d have made mega money, and it’s just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they’re megastars, so there’s got to be a reason. The match is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it.”

John Cena vs. Logan Paul was canceled at Wrestlemania 39

Originally, John Cena vs. Logan Paul was scheduled to be a match that WWE had the match penciled in for WrestleMania 39 at one point. That bout was changed after a set of new opponents was inserted into the match card as a special attraction. Cena was ultimately put against the United States Champion Austin Theory while Logan Paul was inserted into a storyline against The Visionary Seth Rollins.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul isn’t being discussed for SummerSlam 2023

It was noted that while a match between Cena and Paul at SummerSlam 2023 would draw a lot of interest, it has recently been confirmed that the match is not being discussed, anymore. Ringside News reached out to confirm this story about WWE’s supposed plan for John Cena at the Show of Shows. The source was told that “nothing has been discussed yet” regarding Cena vs. Logan at SummerSlam 2023.

John Cena is extremely busy with his Hollywood career and he couldn’t regularly make it to WWE TV to feature in the buildup of WrestleMania 39 for his matchup against Austin Theory. At this early stage, it’s hard to predict whether he could make it back again for SummerSlam 2023 might be difficult. That being said, WWE creative team isn’t discussing this match at all, right now.

Sean Sapp previously reported behind Fightful’s paywall that, “several plans have changed for WWE since the fall, specifically late November to early December.” A couple of outlets did report that plans have been shifted heading into WrestleMania 39 and the same can be said regarding SummerSlam 2023 where plans could change in due course given the event is still months away.