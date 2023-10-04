WWE Legend Triple H Responds To Internet Rumors About Splitting Up With Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been happily married to each other for almost two decades now and there’s no admitted trouble in paradise. Over the past few days, there have been a lot of speculations regarding the two possibly distancing themselves from each other but it appears that there’s no base to this news.

The internet was recently chattering a lot about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon filing for divorce and several stories surfaced on social media regarding this. Many fans even speculated on the possible reasons for pro wrestling’s first couple to end their relationship. Kevin Nash who is a good friend of the duo saw some of the news and wanted to clarify those.

The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024

Kevin Nash texted Triple H asking about his marriage with Stephanie

After coming across those stories, the veteran immediately sent a text message to Triple H, to inquire about whether things were all right in his personal life. Nash was dumbed by this move of sending the text as the WWE Chief Content Officer humorously noted how much he loves to find out about his personal life on the internet. It was also confirmed that nothing was wrong between him and Stephanie.

“Yeah, For Sure. Bring Her On In,” Tiffany Stratton Eager To Have AEW Star In WWE

“I said, ‘Social media says that you’re splitting with Stephanie and you guys are getting a divorce.’ He responds to me, ‘F*** it, I wish somebody would have told me that before I get dragged to this JV football game and my girls’ f****** cheerleading!’” Nash stated during an episode of the Kliq This podcast about texting Triple H.

“He says, ‘I just love to find out about what’s going on in my life through the internet.’ I’m sure that probably would upset me, because he finally probably has a day off where it’s family time, and it’s just like, no, man, some troll’s gonna f**k with you on your off day.”

Old-school wrestling fans are well aware that Triple H and Stephanie began dating around the late 2000s or early 2001s. They initially kept this a secret since Vince McMahon wasn’t keen on his daughter dating a wrestler. Stephanie revealed in past interviews that Vince initially allowed them to date for a month but his reservations were thereby pulled up.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon then got married in 2003 in Sleepy Hollow, New York to become the power couple in the wrestling industry. They have three daughters who are the admitted reasons why Stephanie wanted to invest more time in her personal life instead of being a WWE executive.