After failing to win the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania, Becky Lynch ultimately managed to capture the belt on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. She won a battle royal on last night’s Raw show to win the Women’s World title vacated by Rhea Ripley on last week’s episode.

The battle royal came down to Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax, The latter one was eliminated in a joint effort shown by the remaining duo who then started battling on the apron. Becky Lynch avoided Morgan’s Oblivion finisher and ended up winning the match after eliminating Morgan with the Manhandle Slam.

After capturing her first singles title win on the main roster since winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in 2021, Becky Lynch was interviewed in a Raw Exclusive, and she was asked to comment on her latest WWE Women’s World Championship win. She talked about the significance of this title victory and the personal sacrifices that led her to reach this point,

“I’ve been away from my daughter for weeks on end. Got myself a New York Times bestseller for a damn near month. But man, it’s worth it. It’s worth it because the words of my book are written on my gear. It reminds me why I do this, where I started, where I’ve gotten to. We’re just going up, baby.”

Becky Lynch wants to make her daughter proud with this title win

It was further asked whether she had considered that her daughter, Roux would be able to understand the significance of her WWE Women’s World Championship win. Becky Lynch acknowledged that she had always wanted to make baby Roux proud and the hope is that this success would inspire her daughter as she grows older,

“Everything that I do, I want to make her proud. I hope she’s proud. She did [stay up late to watch the match]. I got a text from my husband [Seth Rollins], who’s recovering from surgery. At all stages, we need at least one champ in the house, so I’m bringing it home, baby.”

Previously, in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for an opportunity to the Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at Wrestlemania XL. But at the Show of Shows, Ripley defeated her to prevail. Ultimately, Lynch’s destiny took her back to the title win.