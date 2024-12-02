We haven’t seen Becky Lynch inside the pro-wrestling circuit since May 2024 as she’s headed to a volunteer hiatus from the WWE. After her contract with the company expired in June, she’s also touted to be a free agent given no such renewal of the deal has occurred. In the latest, she sounded pretty optimistic about making a return to wrestling when the time is right.

Appearing at Vulture Festival 2024, Becky Lynch gave some insight into what she’s been up to and what might be next in her pro-wrestling career. It was urged by the former champion that she isn’t keen on exiting after getting hit by a steel cage door from Dominik Mysterio. This certainly indicated that plans are in the pipeline regarding a comeback.

Becky Lynch eyeing a “pretty awesome” comeback in wrestling

In the conversation, Becky Lynch also mentioned how she’s involved in other projects away from the WWE that she’s not allowed to talk about in public. But the preparations are admittedly on about a wrestling comeback. While there’s no certainty on when it would happen, she firmly believes that things are going to be awesome around the return.

“When will that comeback be? I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve really been enjoying myself and working on some projects that I’m very excited about,” Becky Lynch continued. “Whenever I get to share them with you, I think they’re pretty awesome. I think you’ll think they are pretty awesome and yeah we will see what the future holds.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Recently, some updates on Becky Lynch have arrived via discussions on WrestleVotes Radio, where Joey Votes dropped some intriguing details. According to him, WWE has been in talks with major athletic apparel retailers to expand their merchandise lineup, and the top superstar was reportedly included in the discussion affirming that she’s in touch with the company.

It was noted by the source that irrespective of the fact that WWE has signed Becky Lynch to a contract, their partnership continues to some measures, and it’s just a matter of time before she finds herself back in the fold. As such, she’s expected to be back in the fold before the Wrestlemania 41 season gets underway in early 2025.