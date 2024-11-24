The next move from Becky Lynch over her professional wrestling career has been a topic of discussion for fans ever since her hiatus from WWE began in May. While there’s no update on what could be waiting for her in the future, the one who sent her into the hiatus has spoken up and mocked the ongoing scenario. As such, she brought up the term ‘retirement’ to tease her former rival.

It’s been a regular thing for the WWE Superstars to attend red-carpet events for highly anticipated movies or TV shows. Currently, Moana 2 featuring The Rock is the next big Hollywood flick as the film will be released worldwide on November 27, 2024. A premiere event was thrown for the movie and Becky Lynch appeared to be one of the event attendees.

I woke up to more Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Roux content at World Premiere of Moana 2 in Hawaii😊. Liv Morgan needs to mind her own business😡. pic.twitter.com/fIlEQL9Mgx — Juhi (@Juhi_5678) November 23, 2024

Moana 2 producers held its world premiere at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. The event was attended by some of the top names from the entertainment circuit, making it a star-studded affair. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was at the premiere. Interestingly, Becky Lynch showed up with her husband Seth Rollins, and their daughter Roux on the red carpet.

As the presence was promoted on Becky Lynch’s official Instagram post, the current WWE women’s world champion proceeded to mock her with another retirement taunt, continuing the trend from the past that she’s been enjoying over the last few months on WWE programming. “I am so glad you are enjoying retirement. Roux looks beautiful,” Liv commented.

“I am so glad you are enjoying retirement. Roux looks beautiful“ — Liv Morgan to Becky Lynch pic.twitter.com/SCXUVqPfmG — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) November 23, 2024

Becky Lynch was last seen in WWE in a match against Liv Morgan

On the May 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match in the main event segment. It was a rematch for the Women’s World Championship after Morgan won the title at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. Both matches involved Dominik Mysterio as he inadvertently ended up helping Morgan win and retain.

It was thereafter reported that Becky Lynch willingly headed for time off from the WWE after her contract with the company ended in early summer. Recently, she appeared in the Vulture festival and indirectly hinted at a comeback as she doesn’t want that Steel Cage match loss to be her last feature on WWE TV.