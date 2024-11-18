While rumors have even reported her retirement from professional wrestling, Becky Lynch’s fanbase relied on the positive indications. After patiently waiting for all these past months, it finally appears that she’s on the verge of making a comeback to her stomping grounds and when that happens, it should come in the form of a vengeance tour.

The top WWE Superstar was long slated to make an appearance at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles this past Sunday (November 17) for a conversation called “Becky Lynch Disarms Us.” Alongside discussions over her memoir that was released earlier this year, Vulture also teased that she might provide a glimpse at what could be in store in her future, next.

Then when her appearance at the Vulture Festival at NYA East in Los Angeles, Becky Lynch addressed her future in professional wrestling. She hinted at a potential WWE return by emphasizing that if fans thought her career would end after facing the mean antics from Dominik Mysterio then they would be mistaken,

“If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik slamming a cage door in my face that’s definitely not gonna happen.”

Becky Lynch lost a title rematch opportunity thanks to Dominik Mysterio

On the May 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match in the main event segment. It was a rematch for the Women’s World Championship after Morgan won the title at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. Both matches involved Dominik Mysterio as he inadvertently ended up helping Morgan win and retain.

Once that match was over, Becky Lynch shared a photo of walking away from the WWE but the caption suggested that she should be back at one point. In a follow-up, Fightful Select then reported that her contract with the WWE was over on June 1 while negotiations were on regarding the contract renewal.

It was also noted how her actual hiatus from the WWE was supposed to kick off following Wrestlemania XL. However, WWE needed Becky Lynch to stay a little longer to put over Liv Morgan, and hence her previous stint was extended for a few weeks.