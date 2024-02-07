WWE’s Liv Morgan Dropped From Criminal Charges For Drug Possession

Liv Morgan is back on track in the WWE and she’s also on her way to a big match at Wrestlemania 40 if succeeding in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Besides, the path has now become clearer for her now that the legal case involving the WWE superstar has reached its conclusion and it’s gone in her favor.

Going by the reports surfaced in December 2023, Liv Morgan was arrested on the evening of December 14th at 6:30 PM, and she found herself in a legal predicament over the charges of possession of marijuana (not exceeding 20 grams), possession of drug equipment, and possession of potentially synthetic cannabinoids.

Update on legal procedures around Liv Morgan following an arrest

Good news arrived for her in early January as soon as Liv Morgan hired a renowned attorney. Now, PWInsider has reported that her case has officially been closed. The most serious charge against her was that she was in possession of synthetic cannabinoids but that one was dropped in January as the state of Florida failed to produce any proof.

An Assistant State Attorney in Sumter County further informed a local police station that “the State is required to prove that the THC came from synthetic sources and was not derived from plant sources,” and that “no labs in the State of Florida perform such tests.”

Liv Morgan’s attorney entered a plea of Nolo-Contendere for one of the charges which means that the former Smackdown Women’s Champion accepted conviction as if a guilty plea had been entered but does not officially admit guilt to the charges. As part of the legal procedure, she has been fined $543.00 but no further fins were put against her.

At present, Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark have been booked to face each other in the second qualifying match set for next Monday night. Cathy Kelley also spoke to Morgan, and she seemed focused on getting vengeance on the Women’s World Ripley now that she’s back following an injury caused by the latter last July in a vicious chair attack.

Liv Morgan declared, “Next week, my match is about revenge. And my revenge is about Rhea Ripley.” If winning the Elimination Chamber match, she will get to challenge Ripley for the title at Wrestlemania 40.