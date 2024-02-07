Wrestlemania 40: Update On The Rock’s Return To In-Ring Action At WWE PLE

Going by the latest ongoing on WWE TV, it’s safe to assume that The Rock will be part of the Wrestlemania 40 main event. Likely, WWE will officially announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the biggest event of the year during a press conference scheduled, tomorrow night. There’s a lot of negativities ongoing regarding The Rock since he took over Cody Rhodes’ position but things aren’t planned that way as per the creative things are concerned.

As seen on the latest episode of Smackdown, the popular babyface figure Cody Rhodes gave up the main event matchup for Wrestlemania 40 against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and positioned The Rock in the challenger’s spot. With that, the dream would finally become a reality but the WWE Universe isn’t whole-heartedly happy.

The loyal fan base of the WWE is not keen on seeing the dream showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns as Cody won’t be able to “finish his story” at Wrestlemania 40. This does bring tons of negativity around The People’s Champion which isn’t creatively planned.

WWE NXT: Match Card Announced For February 13 Episode

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock was never planned to play a negative role

According to a new report by PWInsider, WWE has noticed the positive reactions to Cody and negatives toward The Rock heading into Wrestlemania 40. While they do want The American Nightmare to become a much bigger babyface for the company much like Daniel Bryan in 2014, there are no plans of turning The Rock into a heel going into WrestleMania,

“WWE absolutely took notice of the Cody Rhodes reaction and there are some who have pushed for the company to lean into it, feeling it will make Cody a stronger babyface by playing up the fan surge into him. The plan here was never to turn Rock heel or to have it come across, even to “smart fans” as if he was maliciously taking Rhodes’ spot. As several in WWE pointed out, they can adjust the plan week by week to “make it make sense.”

WWE Raw: Two Matches Announced For February 12 Episode

The Rock stealing the spotlight from Cody Rhodes’ did bring a lot of negative reactions but at the same time, it also took the attention away from the Vince McMahon-story which changed WWE’s backstage environment in recent times. But going into Wrestlemania 40, things will be focused rather on the on-screen storylines and not on the outside stories.