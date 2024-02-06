Elimination Chamber 2024: Rhea Ripley Booked For Title Defense At WWE PLE

The Elimination Chamber 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled for February 24th, and it will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. No matchup or superstar was officially announced for the show until this week’s Raw. In the first matchup announced for the PLE, the home-country favorite will defend her championship in one of the co-main-events of the night.

This week on WWE Raw, the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley stormed to the ring, looking for revenge on Nia Jax after she was attacked, last week by the behemoth female star. Eventually, she was again beaten down by the former Raw Women’s Champion who has been in a reckless mood in recent times. Furthermore, she also received a challenge from the Samoan talent at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Originally, Rhea Ripley came out and stated that she wanted Nia Jax in a match on Raw. However, the general manager Adam Pearce came out and made Rhea vs. Nia official for the Women’s World Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia. Nia then came out and attacked Ripley and stood tall to end the segment.

WWE Raw: Two Matches Announced For February 12 Episode

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax set for Elimination Chamber 2024

This title match at Elimination Chamber 2024 will mark Ripley’s first title defense since defeating Ivy Nile at the WWE Raw New Year’s Day 1 edition and her only singles match against Jax since an episode of Raw in August 2021. Jax previously got a championship shot at Crown Jewel in October in a Fatal-Five-Way encounter in which Ripley successfully defended. Her last one-on-one title match came against Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s title in March 2021.

During last night’s Friday night episode of the show, we learned that the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match winner Bayley will face IYO SKY at WrestleMania for the WWE Women’s Championship. That leaves Rhea Ripley without an opponent for the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 40 with the assumption that she would get through Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024 in a singles contest.

To determine that opponent the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup will go down at the WWE premium live event set for late February. Becky Lynch has already qualified for the match while more qualifiers are set in the coming weeks.