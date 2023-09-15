SportzWiki Logo
WWE’s Seth Rollins Claims Number-One Spot In PWI 500 List For 2023

Arindam Pal

Sep 15, 2023 at 2:04 PM

WWE’s Seth Rollins Claims Number-One Spot In PWI 500 List For 2023

The annual PWI 500 list for the year 2023 is out and Seth Rollins has expectedly topped it for his workhorse persona. The Pro Wrestling Illustrated outlet has a long history of publication of its annual rankings for professional wrestlers and the 2023 edition has recently been unveiled.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been given the coveted number-one spot on this prestigious list which is being considered a significant achievement in his illustrious career. Starting his year with a heated feud with Logan Paul at Wrestlemania, The Visionary became the world champion in May at Night of Champion for the fourth time in his career.

Top WWE Smackdown Superstar Heading For Imminent Retirement In 2023?

The PWI Top 500 ranks professional wrestlers from various promotions around the world and not only the WWE. Wrestlers are mainly judged based on their in-ring performance, character work, and overall impact on the wrestling business for a timespan of a year. From that perspective, Seth Rollins secured the position with lots of ease.

Royal Rumble 2024 Date And Location Officially Announced By WWE

Seth Rollins and nine other names from the PWI 500 list

Seth Rollins: The reigning World Heavyweight Champion in WWE carried and headlined Raw constantly in 2023 and was billed as the number-one top babyface on the red brand.

Roman Reigns: Expectedly the number-one attraction in today’s professional wrestling and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion captured the number-two spot.

Jon Moxley: Not as a champion but a constant workhorse in AEW, the former Dean Ambrose got the 3rd position. Seth Rollins reacted to the accolade and reacted on X about the former members of The Shield capturing the first four spots on the PWI 500 list.

Gunther: The emerging main-eventer and the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion

Hijo Del Vikingo: The luchador sensation grabbed the 5th spot for high-flying and acrobatic wrestling style.

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman): 6th position being the reigning world champion in AEW
Kazuchika Okada: Got the 7th spot for his contributions in NJPW and AEW.

Orange Cassidy: The workhorse international champion of AEW.

Josh Alexander: Impact Wrestling’s only entry to the list is Josh Alexander at the 9th position.

Cody Rhodes: Billed as the next franchise player of the WWE, Rhodes got the 10th spot. He re-emerged on the scene after having a stretched feud with Seth Rollins in 2022.

Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

