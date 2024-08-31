Since the end of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, Australia, who finished at the Super Eight stage of the event, is taking much-needed time off the game, as few of their cricketers- captain Pat Cummins, opener Usman Khawaja, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, pacer Josh Hazlewood and Marnus Labuschagne came for a lie-detector test.

All of these players of Australia were asked to answer some of the burning questions about their lives and the game, featuring on the ‘Fletch and Hindy’ show on Fox Network. The five members revealed some of their teammates’ most controversial and hidden facts.

The rules were quite simple. The right answer will provide a blue light buzzer, while for the wrong one, a player will have to deal with an electric shock. However, there was no verified conclusion to prove whether this test was genuine or scripted.

Australia players drop bombshell to reveal controversies of teammates

The first round of questions were quite basic. The Australia captain was asked to tell his name, while his pace bowling partner was asked if Joshua is indeed his real name or whether he has a covered middle name. The answer, Reggie, was quite surprising.

Marnus Labuschagne was asked the real pronunciation of his surname, to which he noted the ‘Ch’ part in the epiglottis and played down the whole Labu’shane’ version, which has spread across like a fire. Cummins was thrown the question of whether he felt that ‘Bazball’ was bull****, to which the Australia Test and ODI captain reflected assertively. He didn’t say a word when asked if he felt the former players should turn into commentators.

Travis Head, the opening batter of the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India, smashed the Indian batters all around the park as he won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. He was asked about his celebrations at the end of the game where he came out that plenty of alcohol was devoured.

“Travis, do you like to party?” The Australia opener answered positively. “Did you drink more than five beers after the World Cup win? More than 10? More than 25?” With the reply of ‘No’, Head received the shock.

On to Usman Khawaja. One of the long-time openers for the Australia side was asked if the team has currently been in a better situation in the absence of their retired opening batter, David Warner. The answer of ‘No’ pushed the Queensland batter into a shock. “Ow, did someone just smack me in the back, what the hell was that? I felt like someone just hit me in the back of the head.”

The best was yet to come. The most uncanny detail was of their premier all-rounder in the white-ball games, Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out at the last minute from the ODI squad of the Australia team that faced the West Indies because of the Victorian being hospitalized due to an ‘alcohol incident.’ The reports claimed that he went a bit too high in the pub where the former pacer, Brett Lee, was performing with his band- ‘Six and Out.’

That was the first time when Maxwell was suspiciously ruled out. During last year’s World Cup, he fell off a golf cart, forcing him to miss Australia’s game against England at Dharamsala. Labuschagne confirmed the news, while Mitchell Marsh agreed to the ‘Big Show’ going to Turkey to get a new set of teeth.

In the series called, ‘Are the following people flogs’, Cummins dealt with a shock when he excluded Jonny Bairstow, while Marsh got the same treatment when asked about Stuart Broad, Joe Root, and Piers Morgan. Australia will trip to England for a white-ball series in September.