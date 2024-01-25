501+ And Counting! Ravindra Jadeja-Ravichandran Ashwin Become Most Successful Bowling Pair For India

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have become the most successful bowling pair for India in Tests. The duo achieved the feat during the Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin now account for more than 501 wickets in Tests as a pair.

India vs England 1st Test began on January 25 (Thursday) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. England won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. As they tried to smash runs at a high pace, they lost a few quick wickets at the start.

Ravichandran Ashwin gave the first blow to England by dismissing opener Ben Duckett for 35. Ravindra Jadeja followed up by getting Ollie Pope (1) soon. Later, Ashwin again demolished opener Zak Crawley for 20. Axar Patel picked the 4th wicket as England railed at 60-4 at one stage.

Watch – AUS vs WI: Josh Hazlewood Avoids Celebration With COVID-positive Cameron Green In 2nd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja Most Successful India Bowling Pair In Test

With their early triumphs, the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are now the most successful bowling pair for Team India in the longest format. Both broke the earlier record held by Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Kumble and Harbhajan account for 501 wickets in 54 Tests together.

However, Ashwin and Jadeja now have 503 wickets. Ashwin and Jadeja have broken the earlier record in just 50 Tests. The third pair on the list is former spinner Bishan Bedi and BS Chandrasekhar, who account for 368 wickets in 42 Tests together.

Notably, Ashwin and Jadeja’s tally for the record will rise if they pick more wickets in IND vs ENG 1st Test. Below is the updated record of the most successful bowling pairs for India in Tests.

Also Read: For Me This Debate Is Closed – Mohammad Amir Opens Up On His Comeback To Pakistan Team

Ravichandran Ashwin (274) & Ravindra Jadeja (226) – 503+ in 50* Tests

Anil Kumble (281) & Harbhajan Singh (220) – 501 in 54 Tests Bishan Bedi (184) and BS Chandrasekhar (184) – 368 in 42 Tests

This is not the first time that Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have demolished the opposition team together. The spin duo also hampered the Australia team during the Test series at home last year in March. They also outplayed the West Indies with a similar attack during the away series in August 2023.

Also Read: Anil Kumble Believes England Has “Highly Inexperienced Bowling Line-Up” Against India In 1st Test

England Face Early Blows, Ben Stokes Keeps Hopes

Meanwhile, England recovered with their batting after early blows with the help of skipper Ben Stokes. After reaching 125-5 at one stage, Stokes kept his patience on one end. He scored 43 runs off 66 balls to take the scoreboard to 215-8 till lunch.

Till now, Ravindra Jadeja has hunted 3 wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin has picked 2 wickets while Axar Patel has clinched 2 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah has also grabbed 1 wicket. Joe Root (37), Jonny Bairstow (43), Ben Foakes (4), Rehan Ahmed (13), and Tom Hartley (23) were other batters who got out.

No England batter has managed to score a fifty yet. However, Ben Stokes is unbeaten on the crease with two more tailenders to bat. Mark wood is the other batter on strike Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first.