Watch – AUS vs WI: Josh Hazlewood Avoids Celebration With COVID-positive Cameron Green In 2nd Test

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood avoided celebration with Cameron Green during Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test. After getting a wicket, Josh Hazlewood went to celebrate with his teammates. However, he gestured to Cameron Green to go back when the latter tried to join in the celebration.

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test commenced on Thursday, January 25 at The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. Kraigg Brathwaite leads West Indies in the match while Pat Cummins is the captain of Australia.

Cameron Green Part Of AUS vs WI 1st Test With Strict Protocols

Interestingly, Cameron Green was allowed to participate in the match despite being COVID-positive with strict protocols. At the start of the match, the right-arm seamer stood a bit away from his teammate during the national anthem.

Fans were shocked to witness the event. Moreover, Green is also ordered to share a different dressing room than his teammates in the match. The lower-order batter also needs to avoid contact with other teammates during the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test.

As a result, when Josh Hazlewood dismissed West Indies skipper and opener Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 1, he avoided celebration with Cameron Green. As Green ran to celebrate with the team, Josh Hazlewood shooed him away and asked him to keep his distance. Green obliged to Aussie pacer’s gestures and moved backwards.

The video of the moment went viral on social media. Many fans responded to the funny event. Some fans also questioned why Australia did not pick any other player over Green. Have a look at the video below.

Watch: Josh Hazlewood Shooes Away Cameron Green

Cameron Green, Australia coach Andrew Mcdonald, and Travis Head were the ones who contacted COVID ahead of AUS vs WI 2nd Test. While Travis Head recovered ahead of the match, Green did not recover in time. As a result, he was allowed to play but with strict protocols.

West Indies Reached 117-5 After 2nd Session In AUS vs WI 2nd Test

Talking about Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test, West Indies lost openers Kraigg Brathwaite (4) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (21) cheaply. Kirk McKenzie (21) and Alick Athanaze (21) also failed to go big. Justin Greaves got out for just 6 runs.

Kavem Hodge (27) and Joshua Da Silva (27) take the strike. At the end of 2nd session, West Indies lost 5 wickets for 117 runs on the scoreboard. Mitchell Starc grabbed 3 wickets for the team. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have picked 1 wicket each.

Australia leads the two-match series 1-0. Earlier, Australia won the 1st Test by 10 wickets. West Indies were bowled out for 188 and 120 in both innings. Australia piled up 283 in 1st innings and chased down the required 26-run target in the 2nd innings with ease.