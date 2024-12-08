The former opening batter of India, Aakash Chopra, has thrown a few sticks at the middle order batter of Australia, Travis Head, for the latter’s exchange of words after getting dismissed for 140 runs with the pace bowler of the Indian side, Mohammad Siraj, during the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval.

Travis Head walked into the middle when the home side was under a little bit of pressure, having lost two quick wickets in the form of Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith at the start of the second day’s play. But the left-handed batter displayed an aggressive approach, nailing the boundaries all around the park.

He finished with a 140-run knock in 141 deliveries with the help of 17 boundaries and four over boundaries. Just before getting out, he smashed Siraj for a few sixes before the latter crashed onto the stumps with a firing yorker.

When Travis Head got out, Siraj was seen to show his hands pointed towards the shed to the batter, who wasn’t happy with the reaction and also delivered a few words before soaking the applause of the home crown for his century.

Travis Head was mocked by Aakash Chopra for an exchange of words with Mohammad Siraj

At the end of the day’s play, the South Australian revealed his version of the entire saga and claimed that he was well bowled and the pacer took it differently. The veteran also expressed that he fired back when the Hyderabad-born pacer showed their gesture to ask him to leave the pitch and go to the dugout.

“I said, well bowled, but he thought otherwise. When he pointed me towards the shed, he got a little bite back from me. Yeah, I’m slightly disappointed with the way that transpired.” Travis Head highlighted during the press conference at the end of the second day’s play.

However, the former Indian opening batter, Aakash Chopra, has trolled the Australia batter for the statement. He mocked him by claiming that a few words in a certain accent could be heard a bit differently.

‘Well bowled’ can sometimes sound like ‘Fxxx You’. If spoken in a certain accent. Ya ya. We get it. कानून के हाथ बड़े लंबे होते हैं वैसे.” Akash Chopra, the renowned commentator, explained.

The 30-year-old has always enjoyed batting against the Indian side with 955 runs in 21 innings at an average of around 48 with a strike rate of more than 63, with the help of two centuries and four half-centuries with a best score of 163. In last year’s final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23, he clubbed the knock of 163 to help them in getting the honor.

Tavis Head has taken it to another level when it comes to scoring against the Indian side. Since the start of 2023, the middle-order batter has grabbed 1052 runs against the Rohit Sharma-led side across formats in 19 innings at an average of nearly 62 thanks to four half-centuries and three centuries.

In the same period, the batter struggled against the other opposition sides. Only 1875 runs have come off his bat in 54 innings in the same prospect at an average of below 37 with ten half-centuries and three centuries.

Defending on the 140-run knock, Australia collected a lead of over 150 runs in the second innings before they picked up five crucial Indian wickets by the end of the second day’s play.