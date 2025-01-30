The former Indian opening batter, Aakash Chopra, has stated that the Delhi Capitals might be worried about the England batter Harry Brook’s spin struggle in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India. The middle order batter signed for the franchise at the price of INR 6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last year.

Brook managed 17 runs in 14 deliveries with the help of two boundaries and one six before getting dismissed to Varun Chakaravarthy during the first game of the series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the second game in Chennai, England’s vice-captain was again dismissed to the same bowler, while he was undone to Ravi Bishnoi.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected that some of England’s batters haven’t been among the runs in the first three of the five T20Is. As for Brook, he managed just 38 runs in three games.

“Harry Brook is unable to understand spin. He is unable to see it at all. If you are not able to understand it now, you have to play the IPL as well. The Delhi Capitals guys are already flipping over as to what they should do as they have kept him in their team, and he is not able to play spin at all. Big name but no performance.” Aakash Chopra noted during the interaction.

Aakash Chopra points out Sanju Samson’s similar dismissals against short balls

The Uttar Pradesh-born advised that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be equally concerned with the rhythm of England’s wicket-keeper opening better Phil Salt, who got just five runs in seven balls during the second Rajkot T20I, has failed terribly in the series.

“Phil Salt – it’s been three innings. He got out to Arshdeep (Singh) twice, and then he got out to Hardik Pandya. The RCB guys are worried. They are saying that he used to destroy when he was with KKR and is unable to bat since he has come here. It seems like he is reckless and can give himself a little time.” Aakash Chopra highlighted.

The ’Play Bold’ army acquired the services of the batter for the price of INR 11.50 crore at the mega auction of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The opener, however, enjoyed a great time in the 20-over league last year for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 435 runs in 12 innings at an average of around 40 and a strike rate of 182.01 with the help of four half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 89 runs.

Sanju Samson’s form has dropped a bit in the ongoing series, as he has been troubled by the pace of Jofra Archer, who sent the wicket-keeper batter back in the hut thrice in three innings.

“The same is true for Sanju. If Jofra dismisses Sanju thrice in three innings similarly, that’s not right. I want to request Sanju’s fan club that if you love someone, be honest with yourself. Pray for him with your heart that he should improve, that this pattern shouldn’t be there.” Aakash Chopra remarked.

The renowned commentator also addressed that the fans of the Kerala-born faced some issues against the short ball. Suryakumar Yadav has also found it hard to score runs in the series, with 26 runs in three matches.

“When we talked about it in the last video, people hurled so many abuses. An entire fan army gets triggered. If Sanju scores runs, we are the ones who praise him as well. However, when he gets out, it’s also our job to say that he got out similarly in three knocks. So that has to be addressed.” Aakash Chopra concluded.