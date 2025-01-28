Virat Kohli will make his Ranji Trophy return for Delhi after 13 years. Kohli, who is battling poor form, will turn up to play in Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways, scheduled to begin on Thursday, January 30.

This will be his first participation in the red ball domestic league since November of 2012. The right-handed hitter was scheduled to play in Delhi’s latest match against Saurashtra, but a neck sprain hampered his return.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) reportedly invited Virat Kohli to take over as captain, but the 36-year-old batsman denied the offer.

Virat Kohli refuses Delhi captaincy; Ayush Badoni to continue as captain

According to a report in the Times of India, Virat Kohli has declined the captaincy offer for Delhi’s Ranji Trophy match against Railways. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batsman Ayush Badoni will continue to lead the team.

A DDCA official stated that Kohli notified coach Sarandeep Singh of his willingness to practice with the team, emphasizing the value of this connection for the Delhi players.

“Kohli informed coach Sarandeep Singh about his willingness to train with the team. It will be a great experience for the Delhi players if they get to spend so much time with him,” a DDCA official said.

Virat is considered one of the greatest Test captains in history and statistically India’s best. The last time Kohli captained Delhi was during the Challenger Trophy in September 2013.

Ayush Badoni will lead Delhi in the forthcoming Elite Group D encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi is presently ranked sixth on the points table. The Railways, who are now in fourth place, will see this encounter as critical to advancing to the knockout stages.

Rishabh Pant to sit out of Delhi’s game against Railways

Rishabh Pant, who had a poor performance in Delhi’s previous encounter against Saurashtra, will miss their next game against Railways. Pant has been urged to rest in preparation for the forthcoming white-ball season, which includes the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“Pant has been playing first-class cricket since the Duleep Trophy in September. He has played 12 first-class matches in the last three-and-a-half months. With the Champions Trophy around the corner, he has been advised to rest in order to get ready for the white-ball season,” a DDCA official said.

Virat Kohli joined his Delhi teammates at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday for his Ranji Trophy homecoming. Kohli trained under Delhi’s head coach, Sarandeep Singh. Prior to this, he trained in Alibaug with former India batting instructor Sanjay Bangar, concentrating on his backfoot stroke.

